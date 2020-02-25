Technology Sector Update for 02/25/2020: VVPR,HPQ,XRX,SAIL,CSOD

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -1.09%

AAPL -3.13%

IBM -2.90%

CSCO -3.02%

GOOG -2.09%

Technology stocks fell hard again on Tuesday, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 declining 3.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking about 3.0%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) VivoPower International plc (VVPR) raced almost 13% higher on Tuesday after the solar-power company reported a $0.12 per share profit for the six months ended Dec. 31, reversing a $0.30 per share net loss during the same period in 2018, while revenue rose 63% year-over-year to $31.4 million from $19.3 million during the year-ago period. Analyst estimates were not available.

In other sector news:

(+) SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) rose 6.2% after the identity software firm reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.15 per share, unchanged from the same quarter in 2018 but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Net sales for the three months ended Dec. 31 rose 10% over year-ago levels to $89.0 million, also topping the $70.22 million Street view.

(+) HP (HPQ) climbed 5.2% after setting a FY22 earnings target sharply exceeding Wall Street estimates and also leaving the door slightly ajar for a potential deal with Xerox (XRX), saying it was "reaching out to Xerox to explore if there is a combination that creates value for HP shareholders that is additive to HP's strategic and financial plan." The hardware manufacturer is projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $3.25 to $3.65, well above the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted FY22 profit of $2.37 per share.

(-) Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) dropped nearly 28% after the software-as-a-service company announced plans to acquire employee-assistance firm Saba from Vector Capital for $1.4 billion in cash and stock. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed but the companies said the acquisition should close by mid-year, subject to regulatory approvals and certain customary conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.