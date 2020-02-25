Technology Sector Update for 02/25/2020: PANW, BHE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.80%

AAPL: +1.12%

IBM: +0.49%

CSCO: +0.57%

GOOG: +1.0%

Technology giants were advancing pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Palo Alto Networks (PANW), which was down almost 15% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.19, compared with $1.51 a year earlier, but surpassing the $1.12 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(+) Apple (AAPL) recorded a 28% monthly decline in iPhone sales in China in January when the COVID-19 began to spread, Bloomberg News reported, citing a UBS research note which analyzed data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. Apple was recently gaining more than 1%.

(=) Benchmark Electronics (BHE) was unchanged after saying its board authorized a $150 million increase to its existing stock repurchase program.

