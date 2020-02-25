Technology Sector Update for 02/25/2020: HPQ,XRX,SAIL,CSOD

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.22%

AAPL -1.42%

IBM -1.56%

CSCO -3.06%

GOOG -0.41%

Technology stocks were falling again, with shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 Tuesday declining 1.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 1.9%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) HP (HPQ) climbed 6.3% after the company set its FY22 earnings target sharply exceeding Wall Street estimates and left the door slightly ajar for a potential deal with Xerox (XRX), saying it was "reaching out to Xerox to explore if there is a combination that creates value for HP shareholders that is additive to HP's strategic and financial plan." The hardware manufacturer is projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $3.25 to $3.65, well above the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted FY22 profit of $2.37 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) rose 6.2% after the identify software firm reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.15 per share, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus for $0.08. Net sales for the three months ended Dec. 31 rose 10% from year-ago levels to $89.0 million, topping the Street view.

(-) Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) dropped 28% after the software-as-a-service company announced plans to acquire employee-assistance firm Saba from Vector Capital for $1.4 billion in cash and stock. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed but the companies said the acquisition should close by mid-year, subject to regulatory approvals and certain customary conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.