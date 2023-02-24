Technology Sector Update for 02/24/2023: VICR, ADSK, TBLA, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Friday. Both the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were down 1.7% recently.

Vicor (VICR) was shedding over 15.7% in value after posting Q4 earnings of $0.18 per diluted share, down from $0.20 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20 per share.

Autodesk (ADSK) was down nearly 5.0% after saying it expects Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.50 to $1.56, below the $1.63 consensus from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Taboola.com (TBLA) was slipping past 7.1% after saying it expects revenue for Q1 of $299 million to $325 million compared with the average forecast of $325.9 million from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.