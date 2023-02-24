Technology
VICR

Technology Sector Update for 02/24/2023: VICR, ADBE, ON

February 24, 2023 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining on Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 2.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 2.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Vicor (VICR) declined as much as 31% on Friday, sinking to its lowest share price since April 2020, after the electronics manufacturer reported a drop in net income to $0.18 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31 compared with its $0.20 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and trailing the two-analyst mean by $0.02 per share.

Adobe Systems (ADBE) fell 7.7% following reports the US Department of Justice may try to block the software company's proposed $20 billion acquisition of web-based design firm Figma on anti-trust grounds. The Justice Department lawsuit could be filed as soon as next month, according to a Bloomberg report, citing unnamed sources.

ON Semiconductor (ON) declined 3% after pricing an upsized $1.3 billion private placement of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2029, up from its original plans to sell $1.1 billion of the six-year securities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VICR
ADBE
ON

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.