Technology Sector Update for 02/24/2022: VS,MNDY,OLED

Technology stocks were trying to rebound from an early retreat that briefly drove the Nasdaq Composite index down. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday was rising 0.1% but the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Versus Systems (VS) was sinking over 42% to its lowest share price since November 2015 after the business-to-business software firm priced a $7 million public offering of 4.4 million common shares at $1.60 apiece, or 22.7% under its last closing price. Investors also received an equal number of warrants exercisable at $1.92 per share.

monday.com (MNDY) climbed 7% after the workplace software firm narrowed its Q4 net loss, beating analyst estimates, as revenue grew 91% year-over-year, and projected Q1 and FY22 revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations.

Universal Display (OLED) added almost 14% after the organic light-emitting diodes company late Wednesday reported a 3.3% increase in revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, rising to $146.2 million and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for $144.6 million in Q4 revenue.

