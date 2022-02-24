Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/24/2022: SKLZ,VS,MNDY,OLED

Technology stocks extended their rebound this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday rising 3.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 3.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Skillz (SKLZ) dropped over 20% after reporting Q4 results trailing Wall Street expectations and also projecting around $400 million in FY22 revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $548.8 million in revenue this year.

Versus Systems (VS) was sinking over 44% to its lowest share price since November 2015 after the business-to-business software firm priced a $7 million public offering of 4.4 million common shares at $1.60 apiece, or 22.7% under its last closing price. Investors also received an equal number of warrants exercisable at $1.92 per share.

Among gainers. monday.com (MNDY) climbed over 15% after the workplace software firm narrowed its Q4 net loss, beating analyst estimates, as revenue grew 91% year-over-year, and projected Q1 and FY22 revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations.

Universal Display (OLED) added almost 23% after the organic light-emitting diodes company late Wednesday reported a 3.3% increase in revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, rising to $146.2 million and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for $144.6 million in Q4 revenue.

