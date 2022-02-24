Technology
DOCN

Technology Sector Update for 02/24/2022: DOCN, NET, NTES, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently down more than 3%.

DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) was shedding over 8% in value after it reported Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.10 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.09.

Cloudflare (NET) was over 6% lower after saying it has agreed to acquire email security firm Area 1 Security for about $162 million. Under the terms of the deal, 40% to 50% of the price will be paid in shares of Cloud A common stock, with the remainder payable in cash.

NetEase (NTES) reported Q4 non-GAAP net income of 9.92 renminbi ($1.57) per diluted American depositary share, compared with 2.34 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 6.74 renminbi. NetEase was recently down more than 4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOCN NET NTES XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular