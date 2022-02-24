Technology Sector Update for 02/24/2022: DOCN, NET, NTES, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently down more than 3%.

DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) was shedding over 8% in value after it reported Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.10 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.09.

Cloudflare (NET) was over 6% lower after saying it has agreed to acquire email security firm Area 1 Security for about $162 million. Under the terms of the deal, 40% to 50% of the price will be paid in shares of Cloud A common stock, with the remainder payable in cash.

NetEase (NTES) reported Q4 non-GAAP net income of 9.92 renminbi ($1.57) per diluted American depositary share, compared with 2.34 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 6.74 renminbi. NetEase was recently down more than 4%.

