Technology Sector Update for 02/24/2021: PUBM, SQ, ADSK, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was almost 1% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down 0.58%.

PubMatic (PUBM) was climbing past 14% after it reported a Q4 net income of $0.34 per share, compared with $0.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.32.

Square (SQ) reported an adjusted EPS of $0.32 in Q4, rising from $0.23 a year earlier. That surpassed analyst estimates averaging $0.24 in a Capital IQ survey. Square was recently down more than 4%.

Autodesk (ADSK) was slightly lower after announcing a deal to acquire Innovyze, a provider of smart water infrastructure modeling and simulation technology, for $1 billion net of cash.

