Technology Sector Update for 02/24/2021: GSAT,PSN,VRSK

Technology stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday rising 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Globalstar (GSAT) rose over 23% after the satellite communciations company said its SPOT remote connectivity unit announced a new sponsorship deal for Jeep Jamboree USA off-roading events. SPOT will have an on-site presence at the events, providing messaging, mapping and emergency services to participants in addition to providing trail guides with SPOT Jeep Edition GPS Satellite Messengers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

To the downside, Parsons (PSN) slid 7.3% after reporting Q4 results missing analyst forecasts and also projecting below-consensus FY21 revenue. Excluding one-time items, the cybersecurity contractor earned $0.51 per share on $964.3 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with Wall Street expectations for a $0.56 per share adjusted profit on $1.04 billion in Q4 revenue.

Verisk Analytics (VRSK) dropped 8.6% after the data analytics late Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.27 per share, improving from a $1.13 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2019 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue grew 5.4% year-over-year to $713 million, also lagging the $717.04 million Street view.

