Technology Sector Update for 02/24/2020: XPER, APPN, INTU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG
Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: -4.98%
AAPL: -3.92%
IBM: -2.90%
CSCO: -2.37%
GOOG: -2.70%
Top technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Xperi (XPER), which was up more than 3% after saying it received a non-binding proposal from Metis Ventures to acquire all of its outstanding equity for $23.30 per share in cash.
(-) Appian (APPN) was still declining more than 5% after it reported late on Thursday that revenue increased to $68.62 million in Q4 from $60.22 million a year ago but still lagged the $69.78-million average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.
(-) Intuit (INTU) is nearing a deal to acquire personal finance company Credit Karma Inc. for approximately $7 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Intuit was down more than 2% in recent trading.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.