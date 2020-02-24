Technology Sector Update for 02/24/2020: XPER, APPN, INTU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -4.98%

AAPL: -3.92%

IBM: -2.90%

CSCO: -2.37%

GOOG: -2.70%

Top technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Xperi (XPER), which was up more than 3% after saying it received a non-binding proposal from Metis Ventures to acquire all of its outstanding equity for $23.30 per share in cash.

(-) Appian (APPN) was still declining more than 5% after it reported late on Thursday that revenue increased to $68.62 million in Q4 from $60.22 million a year ago but still lagged the $69.78-million average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) Intuit (INTU) is nearing a deal to acquire personal finance company Credit Karma Inc. for approximately $7 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Intuit was down more than 2% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.