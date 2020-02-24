Technology Sector Update for 02/24/2020: RNET,XPER,KN

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -3.86%

AAPL -4.24%

IBM -2.16%

CSCO -4.11%

GOOG -4.38%

Technology stocks were leading Monday's markets selloff, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 declining 3.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 4.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) RigNet (RNET) climbed more than 12% on Monday after the networking services and cyber-security company said it has negotiated a $15 million increase for its revolving facility to $100 million and extended the due date until August 2022. The revised loan agreement also includes $30 million accordion facility, allowing RigNet to increase the line of credit.

In other sector news:

(+) Xperi (XPER) was declining more than 1%, reversing a 2.7% gain that followed the semiconductor packaging company receiving a buyout proposed from Metis Ventures. Under terms of the proposed acquisition, Xperi investors would receive $23.30 in cash for each of their shares.

(-) Knowles (KN) was 1.4% lower this afternoon. The electronic components manufacturing company earlier Monday authorized a new, $100 million stock buyback program. The company said it will fund the repurchase with cash on hand and future cash generated from operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.