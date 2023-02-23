Technology Sector Update for 02/23/2023: NVDA,GRAB,BAND

Technology stocks were advancing on Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2.6% this afternoon.

In company news, NVIDIA (NVDA) jumped 14%. The company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income and revenue that topped expectations by analysts.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) dropped 9%. The company reported a Q4 net loss that missed forecasts by analysts.

Bandwidth (BAND) tumbled 25% after the communications platform-as-a-service company forecast revenue for its current Q1 and fiscal 2023 lagging behind analyst estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.