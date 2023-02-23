Technology
NVDA

Technology Sector Update for 02/23/2023: NVDA,GRAB,BAND

February 23, 2023 — 02:15 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing on Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2.6% this afternoon.

In company news, NVIDIA (NVDA) jumped 14%. The company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income and revenue that topped expectations by analysts.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) dropped 9%. The company reported a Q4 net loss that missed forecasts by analysts.

Bandwidth (BAND) tumbled 25% after the communications platform-as-a-service company forecast revenue for its current Q1 and fiscal 2023 lagging behind analyst estimates.

