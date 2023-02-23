Technology
NVDA

Technology Sector Update for 02/23/2023: NVDA, GRAB, DAO, XLK, SOXX

February 23, 2023 — 09:09 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up more than 1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently climbing past 2%.

NVIDIA (NVDA) was gaining over 12% in value after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.88 per share, down from $1.32 a year earlier but still beating the $0.80 consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) was climbing past 3% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.10 per diluted share, narrower than its loss of $0.74 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ called for a loss of $0.07.

Youdao (DAO) was up more than 3% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations of 0.25 Chinese renminbi ($0.04) per diluted American depositary share, as compared with a loss of 1.37 renminbi a year earlier. A sole analyst polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of 0.07 renminbi, if comparable.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
GRAB
DAO
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.