Technology Sector Update for 02/23/2023: NVDA, GRAB, DAO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up more than 1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently climbing past 2%.

NVIDIA (NVDA) was gaining over 12% in value after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.88 per share, down from $1.32 a year earlier but still beating the $0.80 consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) was climbing past 3% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.10 per diluted share, narrower than its loss of $0.74 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ called for a loss of $0.07.

Youdao (DAO) was up more than 3% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations of 0.25 Chinese renminbi ($0.04) per diluted American depositary share, as compared with a loss of 1.37 renminbi a year earlier. A sole analyst polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of 0.07 renminbi, if comparable.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.