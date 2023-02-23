Technology Sector Update for 02/23/2023: LUNR,BAND,GRAB,NVDA

Technology stocks added to their Thursday gains, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.8% ahead of the closing bell while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 3.5% higher in late trading.

In company news, Intuitive Machines (LUNR) shed more than half of its former value on Thursday, with shares sinking almost 73% after Polar Multi-Strategy Master Fund said it pulled the plug on buying 1.25 million of the space technology company's Class A common shares following a 116% spike in its share price on Feb. 22.

Bandwidth (BAND) tumbled 26% after the communications platform-as-a-service company forecast revenue for its current Q1 and fiscal 2023 lagging behind analyst estimates.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) dropped nearly 9%. The company reported a Q4 net loss that missed forecasts by analysts.

NVIDIA (NVDA) jumped 14%. The company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income and revenue that topped expectations by analysts.

