Technology Sector Update for 02/23/2022: XLK, SOXX, PANW, SPNS, RXT

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up almost 1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) gained 1.4%.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) shares rose more than 7% after the company reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings late Tuesday of $1.74 per diluted share, up from $1.55 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.65.

Sapiens International NV (SPNS) shares fell 7.6% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share versus the Street estimate of $0.30 per share. Revenue was $119.2 million, while analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $120.6 million. The company also guided for adjusted revenue to range from $495 million to $500 million for full-year 2022, compared with the consensus estimate of $507.4 million.

Rackspace Technology (RXT) reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings late Tuesday of $0.25 per share, down from $0.26 per share a year earlier. For Q1, the company expects non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 to $0.22 on revenue of $768 million to $778 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect normalized EPS of $0.26 on revenue of $791 million. Shares were about 29% lower pre-bell.

