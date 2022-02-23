Technology Sector Update for 02/23/2022: VRT,MNDY,SPCE

Technology stocks were edging lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday slipping 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Vertiv Holdings (VRT) was sinking almost 38% this afternoon, earlier sinking 45% to a 22-month low of $10.75 a share, after the data equipment company reported Q4 results trailing analyst estimates and also projecting a surprise net loss for the current quarter and below-consensus Q1 revenue. Excluding one-time items, Vertiv is expecting a net loss of $0.20 to $0.15 per share on between $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion in revenue. Analysts are looking for a $0.23 per share adjusted profit on $1.26 billion in revenue.

Monday.com (MNDY) slid over 25% after the workplace software firm said it expects to report a wider non-GAAP FY22 operating loss and slower revenue growth compared with prior-year levels, upstaging better-than-expected Q4 results. The company is projecting an adjusted loss this year in a range of $142 million and $147 million, almost trebling its FY21 loss of $52.6 million, while FY22 revenue is seen rising up to 54%, down from 91% growth last year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) rose 9.6% after the space travel company late Tuesday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.31 per share, improving on a $0.44 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.35 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.

