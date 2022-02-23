Technology Sector Update for 02/23/2022: RXT,VRT,MNDY,SPCE

Technology stocks fell hard this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) dropping 2.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index declining 1.9% shortly before Wednesday's closing bell.

In company news, Rackspace Technology (RXT) was falling more than 13% in late trade, earlier sinking nearly 33% to a record low of $7.28 a share, after the cloud technologies company forecast Q1 earnings and revenue trailing Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, Rackspace is projecting net income in a range of $0.20 to $0.22 per share for the three months ending March 31 on between $768 million to $778 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, are expecting an adjusted profit of $0.26 per share on $791 million in revenue.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT) was sinking almost 37% this afternoon, earlier sinking 45% to a 22-month low of $10.75 a share, after the data equipment company reported Q4 results trailing analyst estimates and also projecting a surprise net loss for the current quarter and below-consensus Q1 revenue. Excluding one-time items, Vertiv is expecting a net loss of $0.20 to $0.15 per share on between $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion in revenue. Analysts are looking for a $0.23 per share adjusted profit on $1.26 billion in revenue.

Monday.com (MNDY) slid over 26% after the workplace software firm said it expects to report a wider non-GAAP FY22 operating loss and slower revenue growth compared with prior-year levels, upstaging better-than-expected Q4 results. The company is projecting an adjusted loss this year in a range of $142 million and $147 million, almost trebling its FY21 loss of $52.6 million, while FY22 revenue is seen rising up to 54%, down from 91% growth last year.

Among gainers, Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) rose 3.6% after the space travel company late Tuesday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.31 per share, improving on a $0.44 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.35 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.

