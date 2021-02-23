Technology Sector Update for 02/23/2021: LDOS,API,ZI

Technology stocks were mostly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 2.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Leidos Holdings (LDOS) fell nearly 11% after the information technology company reported a 10.2% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels to $3.25 billion, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $3.39 billion. Leidos Tuesday also announced its purchase of privately held engineering and design firm Gibbs & Cox for $380 million in cash.

Agora (API) dropped over 14% after the software-as-a-service reported a Q4 net loss of $0.06 per American depositary share, narrowing its $0.73 per ADS loss during the year-ago quarter but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.03 per share net loss.

To the upside, ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) climbed 6.8% after UBS Tuesday increased its price target for the market intelligence platform company by $16 to $59 a share and reiterating its neutral stock rating, citing the $858 million in revenue the company is projected to generate during the 12 months beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

