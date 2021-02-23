Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/23/2021: LDOS, PLTR, MMM, JG, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were slipping in Tuesday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down more than 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was declining by over 2% recently.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) was shedding over 5% in value after saying it is acquiring Gibbs & Cox, an engineering and design firm specializing in naval architecture and marine engineering, for $380 million in cash. The company also reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.63 per share, up from $1.51 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected non-GAAP EPS of $1.61.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was down 6% as it disclosed 3M's (MMM) decision to increase the use of its foundry platform and said the move will result in a "multi-million dollar" expansion of their partnership.

Aurora Mobile (JG) will collaborate with BYD DiLink in areas of mobility solutions targeting the new energy vehicle industry, according to a news release. Aurora Mobile was recently advancing by more than 2%.

