Technology Sector Update for 02/23/2021: FIVN,LDOS,API,ZI

Technology stocks turned narrowly higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was little changed shortly ahead of Tuesday's closing bell.

In company news, Five9 (FIVN) climbed 6.6% after the cloud software firm reported Q4 financial results topping Wall Street expectations and projected Q1 and FY21 revenue exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.34 per share on $127.9 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31, beating the consensus of $0.23 per share on revenue of $115.3 million from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) climbed 4.7% after UBS Tuesday increased its price target for the market intelligence platform company by $16 to $59 a share and reiterated its neutral stock rating, citing the $858 million in revenue the company is projected to generate in 2022.

On the losing side, Leidos Holdings (LDOS) fell 10% after the information technology company reported a 10.2% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels to $3.25 billion, lagging analysts' consensus of $3.39 billion. Leidos Tuesday also announced its purchase of privately held engineering and design firm Gibbs & Cox for $380 million in cash.

Agora (API) dropped 7.6% after the software-as-a-service provider reported a Q4 net loss of $0.06 per American depositary share, narrowing its $0.73 per ADS loss during the year-ago quarter but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.03 per share net loss.

