Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2024: SMCI, NVDA, T, SNPS

Tech stocks jumped in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 3.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) advancing 2.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index surged 5.2%.

In corporate news, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares surged 35% after the company disclosed plans late Wednesday for a $1.5 billion private placement of convertible senior notes due 2029.

Nvidia (NVDA) delivered another beat-and-raise financial performance fueled by strong data center and artificial intelligence demand and despite limited contribution from China, which analysts touted as a positive. Its shares jumped 16%.

AT&T (T) shares retreated 2.5% after the company said that some of its customers were hit by a cellular outage in the morning, confirming multiple media reports that tens of thousands of users couldn't make or receive calls.

Synopsys (SNPS) jumped past 7% after it said it expects per-share adjusted earnings between $13.47 and $13.55 for the fiscal year ending Oct. 31, up from its previous projections of $13.33 to $13.41.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.