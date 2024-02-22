Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2024: NVDA, T, SNPS

Tech stocks were sharply higher Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 3.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) advancing 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumped 4.8%.

In corporate news, Nvidia (NVDA) shares jumped 15% after the company late Wednesday reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS and revenue that topped analyst estimates.

AT&T (T) shares retreated 2.3% after the company said that some of its customers were hit by a cellular outage in the morning, confirming multiple media reports that tens of thousands of users couldn't make or receive calls.

Synopsys (SNPS) jumped past 7% after it said it expects per-share adjusted earnings between $13.47 and $13.55 for the fiscal year ending Oct. 31, up from its previous projections of $13.33 to $13.41.

