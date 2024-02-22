News & Insights

NVDA

Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2024: NVDA, SMCI, NICE, XLK, XSD

February 22, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) both up 2.4%.

NVIDIA (NVDA) was more than 11% higher after it overnight reported higher fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) was up nearly 12% after it disclosed late Wednesday plans for a $1.50 billion private placement of convertible senior notes due 2029.

NICE (NICE) was over 5% higher in value after it reported higher Q4 non-GAAP earnings and revenue in addition to issuing Q1 and fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings outlook that surpassed Capital IQ analysts' estimates.

