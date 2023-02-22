Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2023: WIX,PANW,KEYS

Technology
February 22, 2023

Technology stocks were narrowly higher on Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Wix.com (WIX) rose 12%. The company on Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts. A year earlier, the company posted a loss.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) jumped 13%. The company lifted its full-year profit outlook on the back of its software-based and cloud-delivered portfolio performance, and the cybersecurity firm recorded higher fiscal second-quarter results that topped market expectations.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) dropped 13% after the electronics testing technology company issued a fiscal Q2 revenue outlook that trailed estimates by analysts.

