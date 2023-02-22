Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2023: PANW, BIDU, KEYS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.29% higher and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was up 0.37% recently.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) was gaining over 9% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.05 per diluted share, up from $0.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.78.

Baidu (BIDU) was climbing past 6% after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of 15.25 renminbi ($2.21) per diluted American depositary share, up from 11.60 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 14.09 renminbi.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.02, up from $1.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.85. Keysight Technologies was down more than 7% recently.

