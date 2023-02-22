Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2023: LLAP,PANW,WIX,KEYS

Technology stocks fell late Wednesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slipping 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index declining 0.8%.

In company news, Terran Orbital (LLAP) surged 72% after the defense and aerospace company said its Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems subsidiary won a $2.4 billion contract to design, build and deploy 288 low-earth-orbit satellites for Rivada Space Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) lifted its full-year profit outlook off the back of its software-based and cloud-delivered portfolio performance, as the cybersecurity firm recorded higher fiscal second-quarter results that topped market expectations.

Wix.com (WIX) rose over 12%. The company on Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts. A year earlier, the company posted a loss.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) dropped 13% after the electronics testing technology company issued a fiscal Q2 revenue outlook that trailed estimates by analysts.

