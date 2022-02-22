Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2022: UIS, PLTR, SOHU, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires
Technology stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.65% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.92%.

Unisys (UIS) was gaining more than 4% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.51 per diluted share, down from $0.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.37.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) said it has been awarded a $5.3 million six-month-long contract by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to expand its role as a technology partner in the government's efforts to counter COVID-19. Palantir Technologies was recently down more than 3%.

Sohu.com (SOHU) was more than 4% lower as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per American depositary share compared with $1.33 per ADS a year earlier.

