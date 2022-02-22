Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2022: CSCW, VNT, C, UIS

Technology stocks were falling, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both sinking about 1.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Color Star Technology (CSCW) plunged almost 53% after the software firm Tuesday announced a securities purchase agreement with selected institutional investors for a $10 million direct offering of 25 million shares priced at $0.40 apiece, or 22.5% under Friday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of warrants exercisable at $0.40 per share.

Vontier (VNT) rose 3.3% after the technical equipment and software firm Tuesday said it has started a $250 million accelerated share repurchase agreement with Citigroup's (C) consumer division. After completing the new stock buyback program with Citigroup, Vontier will have about $250 million remaining under its current authorization announced last May.

Unisys (UIS) gained 7.5% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.51 per share, down from $0.73 per share during the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting the IT services company to earn $0.37 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items. Revenue also fell 6.5% to $539.3 million but also exceeding the $538.6 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.