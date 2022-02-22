Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2022: ASTR,CSCW,VNT,C,UIS

Technology stocks were well above their intra-day lows in late trade, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Astra Space (ASTR) slid 4.1% after Tuesday saying it has completed a review of flight data and reconstructing the timeline for its Feb. 10 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida that failed to deliver four small research satellites into low-Earth orbit after experiencing an anomaly during flight. Without saying what may have caused the apparent separation problem between the rocket's first and second stages that forced it to abort the flight, Asta said it was now analysing fault trees ahead of soon implementing corrective actions of the likely problem.

Color Star Technology (CSCW) plunged over 55% after the software firm Tuesday announced a securities purchase agreement with selected institutional investors for a $10 million direct offering of 25 million ordinary shares priced at $0.40 apiece, or 22.5% under Friday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of warrants exercisable at $0.40 per share.

Among gainers, Unisys (UIS) rose 7.7% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.51 per share, down from $0.73 per share during the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting the IT services company to earn $0.37 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items. Revenue also fell 6.5% to $539.3 million but also exceeding the $538.6 million analyst mean.

Vontier (VNT) rose 1.9% after the technical equipment and software firm Tuesday said it has started a $250 million accelerated share repurchase agreement with Citigroup's (C) consumer division. After completing the new stock buyback program with Citigroup, Vontier will have about $250 million remaining under its current authorization announced last May.

