Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2021: TWLO,EBIX,MAXN,MU,PFPT

Technology stocks were finishing near their Monday session lows, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday slipping 2.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 4.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Twilio (TWLO) dropped 3.8% after the cloud communications company late Friday priced an upsized $1.54 billion public offering of 3.75 million class A common shares at $410.67 each, or 3.5% under its last closing price. Net proceeds from the stock sale, which was increased in size by $540 million over its original plans, will be used for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions, strategic investments and refinancing or repaying outstanding debt.

Ebix (EBIX) was plunging over 40% after the software-as-a-services company said RSM US LLP late Friday resigned as its auditing firm after "being unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions" occurring its Q4 ended Dec. 31.

Maxeon Solar (MAXN) declined almost 12%. The Singapore-based solar panels company Monday said chief financial officer Joanne Solomon will retire by the end of May and will be succeeded by Kai Strohbecke, who will join Maxeon on March 15 from Micron Technology (MU), where he was global operations controller.

Proofpoint (PFPT) slid 4.5% after the data protection company Monday announced its purchase of privately held InteliSecure for $62.5 million in cash, subject to adjustments. Proofpoint said the addition of the data loss protection firm is initially expected to increase revenue by around $10 million per year but lower its adjusted net income by $5 million during FY21.

