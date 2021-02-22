Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2021: MOGO, GSUM, THRY, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology stocks were declining premarket Monday as both the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were down more than 1% recently.

Mogo (MOGO) was slipping past 14% after saying it is selling 5,346,536 of its common shares priced at $10.10 per share in a registered direct offering to certain institutional investors for gross proceeds of about $54 million.

Gridsum Holding's (GSUM) shareholders have approved the company's proposed going-private deal with an investor consortium led by Chairman Guosheng Qi. Gridsum was slightly declining in recent trading.

Thryv Holdings (THRY) was unchanged after saying it expects net income of $109.8 million in Q4 compared with a loss of $2.1 million last year.

MOGO GSUM THRY XLK SOXX

