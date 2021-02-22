Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2021: EBIX,MAXN,MU,PFPT

Technology stocks were mostly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday slipping 1.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 2.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Ebix (EBIX) was plunging almost 41% after the software-as-a-services company said RSM US LLP late Friday resigned as its auditing firm after "being unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions" occurring its Q4 ended Dec. 31.

Maxeon Solar (MAXN) declined 9%. The Singapore-based solar panels company Monday said chief financial officer Joanne Solomon will retire by the end of May and will be succeeded by Kai Strohbecke, who will join Maxeon on March 15 from Micron Technology (MU), where he was global operations controller.

Proofpoint (PFPT) slid 3.6% after the data protection company Monday announced its purchase of privately held InteliSecure for $62.5 million in cash, subject to adjustments. Proofpoint said the addition of the data loss protection firm is initially expected to increase revenue by around $10 million per year but lower its adjusted net income by $5 million during FY21.

