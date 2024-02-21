News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 02/21/2024: PANW, SEDG, GRMN, XLK, XSD

February 21, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Technology stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was flat and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.8% recently.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) was retreating by over 24% after saying it expects fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.24 to $1.26 per diluted share on revenue of $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect earnings of $1.30 on revenue of $2.04 billion.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) was shedding over 17% in value after saying it swung to a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.92 per diluted share from adjusted earnings of $2.86 a year earlier.

Garmin (GRMN) was over 5% higher after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.72 per diluted share, up from $1.35 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.40.

