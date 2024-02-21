Technology Sector Update for 02/21/2024: NVDA, PANW, WIX

Tech stocks were declining Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 1.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) decreasing 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 0.9%.

In corporate news, Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report quarterly earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Its shares were falling 3.4%.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) sank 27% after its fiscal Q3 guidance range for adjusted earnings and revenue came in below market expectations.

Wix.com (WIX) shares jumped 7.6% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings Wednesday of $1.22 per diluted share, up from $0.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.96.

