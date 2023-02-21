Technology Sector Update for 02/21/2023: SPNS, STM, HPE, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were recently slipping past 1%.

Sapiens International (SPNS) was down more than 3% after the company reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, compared with $0.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.31.

STMicroelectronics (STM) said Monday it repurchased 139,089 ordinary shares at an average price of 45.8388 euros, for a total of about 6.4 million euros. STMicroelectronics was more than 2% lower pre-bell Tuesday.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) said OL Groupe, the operator of the Olympique Lyonnais football club, has chosen the company to provide an edge-to-cloud platform. The company's shares were slightly lower in Tuesday's premarket activity.

