Technology Sector Update for 02/21/2023: AI,AMZN,DOCU,PLTR

Technology stocks were declining on Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 2.0% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 2.4% this afternoon.

In company news, C3.ai (AI) was falling 8.6%. The enterprise software company Tuesday announced an expanded collaboration agreement with Amazon (AMZN) Web Services to provide more artificial intelligence applications to AWS customers across several industries, including defense and intelligence agencies as well as state and local government. Financial terms were not disclosed.

DocuSign (DOCU) dropped 7.9% after UBS lowered its stock rating for the business software firm to sell from neutral.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) declined 6.9% after a regulatory filing on Tuesday showed chief financial officer David Glazer Feb. 15 sold 210,042 of its shares in the data analysis company at an average of $9.56 per share as part of his ongoing Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Following his slightly more than $2 million sale, Glazer continues to directly own over 1.5 million Palantir shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.