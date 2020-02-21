Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/21/2020: FSLR, APPN, ZS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.49%

AAPL: -0.58%

IBM: -0.31%

CSCO: -0.70%

GOOG: -0.50%

Leading technology stocks were lower pre-bell Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) First Solar (FSLR), which was down more than 10% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.56, compared with $0.49 earnings a year ago. Revenue in the quarter jumped to $1.4 billion from $691.2 million.

(-) Appian (APPN) was retreating 11% even as its adjusted net loss narrowed to $0.11 per share in Q4 from $0.14 per share a year earlier, a smaller loss than analysts' estimates of $0.14 loss per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue grew to $68.62 million from $60.22 million, but short of the $69.78 million consensus.

(-) Zscaler (ZS) was declining by more than 14% after it reported fiscal Q2 2020 non-GAAP net income of $0.09 a share, the same as in the fiscal 2019 period. The consensus on Capital IQ was for $0.03 a share. Revenue rose to $101.27 million from $74.3 million previously, while the Street was expecting $99.1 million.

