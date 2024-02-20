News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 02/20/2024: ROKU, CLVT, ZH, XLK, XSD

February 20, 2024 — 09:13 am EST

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.4% lower recently.

Roku (ROKU) was down more than 5% after it reported lower average revenue per user in Q4. Roku's Q4 average revenue per user on a trailing 12-month basis was $39.92, down from $41.68 a year earlier.

Clarivate (CLVT) said it has launched a new company unit dedicated to providing its clients with intellectual property and innovation ideas, research and data. Clarivate was slipping past 2% pre-bell.

Zhihu (ZH) said it has appointed Han Wang as chief financial officer succeeding Henry Dachuan Sha, effective immediately. Zhihu was down 0.3% in premarket activity.

