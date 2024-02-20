Technology Sector Update for 02/20/2024: INTC, BASE, NVDA, AAPL, VHC

Tech stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 1.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) shedding 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 1.6%.

In corporate news, Intel (INTC) shares gained 2.2% after Bloomberg reported that it may receive more than $10 billion in government subsidies under the 2022 US Chips and Science Act.

Couchbase (BASE) shares tumbled 4.6% after Barclays downgraded the stock to equalweight from overweight, while raising the price target to $29 from $26.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell 4.6% ahead of the chipmaker's Q4 results on Wednesday. BofA Securities said in a note that Nvidia remains a top pick "but won't be surprised to see a notable but brief pullback after the recent parabolic run-up in the stock."

VirnetX's (VHC) appeal of Apple's (AAPL) win of a $502.8 million jury verdict over internet-security patents has been rejected by the US Supreme Court. VirnetX shares plunged 24.6% and Apple was down 0.6%.

