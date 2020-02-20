Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/20/2020: IOTS, STMP, WIX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.22%

AAPL: -0.38%

IBM: -0.21%

CSCO: -0.32%

GOOG: -0.11%

Leading technology stocks were trading lower pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Adesto Technologies (IOTS), which was surging more than 55% after the embedded systems provider agreed to be acquired by Dialog Semiconductor in a $500 million all-cash transaction.

(+) Stamps.com (STMP) was up more than 39% after saying its adjusted EPS dropped to $2.12 in Q4 from $3.73 a year earlier. That easily surpassed analysts' estimates of $0.98 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue fell 5% to $160.9 million from a year ago, but also ahead of the $142.3 million consensus.

(-) Wix.com (WIX) was slumping around 10% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.39, down from $0.42 from a year earlier but beating the consensus of $0.29 from analysts.

