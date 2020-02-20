Technology Sector Update for 02/20/2020: COMM,IOTS,WIX

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -2.15%

AAPL -1.15%

IBM +0.13%

CSCO -0.18%

GOOG -1.11%

Technology stocks were sharply lower Thursday afternoon, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 sinking 1.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 2.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) CommScope Holding Company (COMM) dropped 12% after the networking equipment company projected non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter ending March 31 trailing Wall Street estimates. The company is expecting adjusted Q1 net income in a range of $0.03 to $0.18 per share on between $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion in revenue compared with the Street view looking for a non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.26 per share on $2.13 billion in revenue.

In other sector news:

(-) Adesto Technologies (IOTS) jumped 55% higher to a new, record high of $12.39 a share after the embedded systems company agreed to a $500 million cash buyout offer from UK-based Dialog Semiconductors. Under terms of the proposed acquisition, Dialog will pay $12.55 in cash for each Adesto share, representing a 57% premium to Wednesday's closing price.

(-) Wix.com (WIX) slid 10% after the software firm reported an 24.6% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $204.6 million but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by about $1 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.