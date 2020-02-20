Technology Sector Update for 02/20/2020: AAPL,COMM,IOTS,WIX

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -1.50%

AAPL -0.93%

IBM +0.23%

CSCO +1.16%

GOOG -0.56%

Technology stocks remain sharply lower Thursday afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 sinking 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 1.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Apple (AAPL) declined almost 1% following a Global Times report the tech giant may experience a 40% to 50% drop in iPhone sales in China during February and March because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The company in January projected revenue for its current Q2 in a range of $63 billion to $67 billion but on Monday warned it does not expect to achieve that forecast because the return to manufacturing by its partners in China was taking longer than originally expected.

In other sector news:

(+) Adesto Technologies (IOTS) jumped 55% higher to a new, record high of $12.39 a share after the embedded systems company agreed to a $500 million cash buyout offer from UK-based Dialog Semiconductors. Under terms of the proposed acquisition, Dialog will pay $12.55 in cash for each Adesto share, representing a 57% premium to Wednesday's closing price.

(-) Wix.com (WIX) slid 9% after the software firm reported a 24.6% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $204.6 million but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by about $1 million.

(-) CommScope Holding Company (COMM) dropped 13% after the networking equipment company projected non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter ending March 31 trailing Wall Street estimates. The company is expecting adjusted Q1 net income in a range of $0.03 to $0.18 per share on between $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion in revenue compared with the Street view looking for a non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.26 per share on $2.13 billion in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.