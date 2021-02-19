Technology
RXT

Technology Sector Update for 02/19/2021: RXT,CASA,EVBG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were moderately lower, reversing their morning advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Fri dropping 0.4% this afternoon although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was pushing out to a 1.5% advance.

In company news, Rackspace Technology (RXT) tumbled over 13% after projecting FY21 net income trailing analyst forecasts, upstaging better-than-expected results during the final three months of 2020. The multi-cloud services company is modeling a non-GAAP FY21 profit in a range of $0.95 to $1.05 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting Rackspace to earn $1.11 per share this year, excluding one-time items.

Among gainers, Casa Systems (CASA) climbed over 39% after late Thursday reporting above-consensus Q4 results and projecting FY21 revenue also exceeding Wall Street estimates, with the networking equipment company earning $0.27 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 and more than doubling the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share profit. Revenue increased 6.7% year-over-year to $120.5 million, also beating the $107.7 million analyst mean.

Everbridge (EVBG) sprinted almost 20% higher after a JPMorgan upgrade Friday of the software firm to overweight from neutral previously and also setting a $200 price target for the company's stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RXT CASA EVBG

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires