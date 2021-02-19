Technology Sector Update for 02/19/2021: RXT,CASA,EVBG

Technology stocks were moderately lower, reversing their morning advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Fri dropping 0.4% this afternoon although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was pushing out to a 1.5% advance.

In company news, Rackspace Technology (RXT) tumbled over 13% after projecting FY21 net income trailing analyst forecasts, upstaging better-than-expected results during the final three months of 2020. The multi-cloud services company is modeling a non-GAAP FY21 profit in a range of $0.95 to $1.05 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting Rackspace to earn $1.11 per share this year, excluding one-time items.

Among gainers, Casa Systems (CASA) climbed over 39% after late Thursday reporting above-consensus Q4 results and projecting FY21 revenue also exceeding Wall Street estimates, with the networking equipment company earning $0.27 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 and more than doubling the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share profit. Revenue increased 6.7% year-over-year to $120.5 million, also beating the $107.7 million analyst mean.

Everbridge (EVBG) sprinted almost 20% higher after a JPMorgan upgrade Friday of the software firm to overweight from neutral previously and also setting a $200 price target for the company's stock.

