Technology
CASA

Technology Sector Update for 02/19/2021: CASA, KLR, SAIL, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology firms were up during pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) added 0.6% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) rose 1.5%.

Casa Systems (CASA) rose more than 29% after posting Q4 earnings of $0.27 per share, compared with a loss of $0.31 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.11.

Kaleyra (KLR) lost more than 2% after agreeing to acquire mobile messaging provider mGage for $215 million.

Meanwhile, Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) was flat after announcing Thursday that it is planning to buy Intello, a software-as-a-service startup firm, for an undisclosed sum.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CASA KLR SAIL XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires