Technology Sector Update for 02/19/2021: CASA, KLR, SAIL, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were up during pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) added 0.6% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) rose 1.5%.

Casa Systems (CASA) rose more than 29% after posting Q4 earnings of $0.27 per share, compared with a loss of $0.31 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.11.

Kaleyra (KLR) lost more than 2% after agreeing to acquire mobile messaging provider mGage for $215 million.

Meanwhile, Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) was flat after announcing Thursday that it is planning to buy Intello, a software-as-a-service startup firm, for an undisclosed sum.

