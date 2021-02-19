Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/19/2021: AMAT,CASA,EVBG,RXT

Technology stocks were ending narrowly lower, reversing a morning advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Fri dropping 0.1% this afternoon although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was pushing out to a 2.4% advance.

In company news, Applied Materials (AMAT) was 5.6% higher in late trading, easing from a 9.7% increase to a record high of $124.50 a share, after the chipmaking equipment company reported better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal Q1 ended Jan. 31 and projected Q2 earnings and revenue also topping analyst estimates. For the current quarter, it is expecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $1.44 to $1.56 per share on between $5.19 billion to $5.59 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.28 per share adjusted profit on $4.97 billion.

Everbridge (EVBG) sprinted more than 14% higher after a JPMorgan upgrade Friday of the software firm to overweight from neutral previously and also setting a $200 price target for the company's stock.

Casa Systems (CASA) climbed nearly 28% after late Thursday reporting above-consensus Q4 results and projecting FY21 revenue also exceeding Wall Street estimates, with the networking equipment company earning $0.27 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 and more than doubling the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share profit. Revenue increased 6.7% year-over-year to $120.5 million, also beating the $107.7 million analyst mean.

Among decliners, Rackspace Technology (RXT) slumped over 16% after projecting FY21 net income trailing analyst forecasts, upstaging better-than-expected results during the final three months of 2020. The multi-cloud services company is modeling a non-GAAP FY21 profit in a range of $0.95 to $1.05 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting Rackspace to earn $1.11 per share this year, excluding one-time items.

