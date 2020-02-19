Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 02/19/2020: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, QUAD, SSTI, GRMN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +0.41%

AAPL: +0.51%

IBM: +0.23%

CSCO: +0.47%

GOOG: +0.35%

Top tech stocks were climbing before the market open on Wednesday.

Socks moving on news include:

(+) Quad Graphics Inc (QUAD) gained more than 24% after reporting that its Q4 sales declined 4.9% to $1.1 billion from a year earlier but beat the Capital IQ estimate of $1.02 billion. Less items, it swung to a profit of $0.14 per share from a loss of $0.23 last year and beat expectations for $0.03.

(+) ShotSpotter (SSTI) rose more than 23% during pre-market hours. The company reported Q4 EPS of $0.11 per share, up from $0.03 reported a year earlier, and higher than the $0.04 per share average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue totaled $10.9 million for the recent quarter, up from $9.7 million a year ago and higher than the Street forecast of $10.5 million.

(+) Garmin (GRMN) also added more than 9% after posting Q4 pro forma earnings of $1.29 per share, up from $1.02 during the year-earlier quarter and beating the consensus compiled by Capital IQ for $0.97 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT AAPL IBM CSCO GOOG

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular