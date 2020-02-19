Technology Sector Update for 02/19/2020: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, QUAD, SSTI, GRMN

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +0.41%

AAPL: +0.51%

IBM: +0.23%

CSCO: +0.47%

GOOG: +0.35%

Top tech stocks were climbing before the market open on Wednesday.

Socks moving on news include:

(+) Quad Graphics Inc (QUAD) gained more than 24% after reporting that its Q4 sales declined 4.9% to $1.1 billion from a year earlier but beat the Capital IQ estimate of $1.02 billion. Less items, it swung to a profit of $0.14 per share from a loss of $0.23 last year and beat expectations for $0.03.

(+) ShotSpotter (SSTI) rose more than 23% during pre-market hours. The company reported Q4 EPS of $0.11 per share, up from $0.03 reported a year earlier, and higher than the $0.04 per share average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue totaled $10.9 million for the recent quarter, up from $9.7 million a year ago and higher than the Street forecast of $10.5 million.

(+) Garmin (GRMN) also added more than 9% after posting Q4 pro forma earnings of $1.29 per share, up from $1.02 during the year-earlier quarter and beating the consensus compiled by Capital IQ for $0.97 per share.

