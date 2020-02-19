Technology Sector Update for 02/19/2020: ENPH,EVBG,GRMN

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.16%

AAPL +1.6%

IBM -0.08%

CSCO -1.3%

GOOG +0.66%

Technology stocks were climbing on Wednesday, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 2.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Enphase Energy (ENPH) raced more than 43% higher on Wednesday, touching a best-ever $57.57 a share after the photovolatic components manufacturer reported a 128% increase in Q4 sales compared with year-ago levels, rising to $210 million and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $205.3 million in quarterly revenue. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.39 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, also exceeding Street views by $0.06 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Everbridge (EVBG) climbed over 15% to a new, all-time high of $105.99 a share after the software firm late Tuesday reversed a year-ago net loss, earning $0.05 per share, excluding one-time items and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP profit of $0.04 per share. Revenue increased 37% year-over-year to $57.1 million, topping the $56.2 million analyst mean.

(+) Garmin (GRMN) rose 7.4% after the GPS technology company reported Q4 financial results exceeding Wall Street estimates and issued FY20 guidance also topping analyst views. It is projecting pro forma net income this year of $4.60 on around $4 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $4.34 per share and $3.84 billion.

