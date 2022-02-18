Technology Sector Update for 02/18/2022: SPCE,LASR,INTC,VNR,APPN

Technology stocks were finishing well off their worst levels of Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) sinking 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.9% after Intel (INTC), at its annual investor meeting Thursday, projected FY22 adjusted EPS narrowly trailing the $3.51 per share analyst mean. Intel shares were down 5.2% this afternoon.

In other company news, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) was sinking 7% late in Friday trading after the space travel company said board chairman Chamath Palihapitiya stepped down to "focus on other public company board commitments." The company has hired an executive head-hunting firm to find his successor.

nLIGHT (LASR) dropped over 18% after the specialty chipmaker late Thursday reported Q4 results trailing analyst estimates and also projected Q1 revenue in a range of $61 million to $67 million, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $69.8 million in revenue for the three months ending March 31.

Vontier (VNT) was fractionally lower after the technical components and software firm late Thursday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.83 per share, down from $0.87 per share during the year-ago period, while net sales fell 30.4% year-over-year to $790.2 million, trailing the $815.5 million Street view.

To the upside, Appian (APPN) climbed 13% after the automation technology company reported Q4 results exceeding Wall Street estimates and also projected Q1 and FY22 results topping analyst expectations. Excluding one-time items, Appian's net loss was $0.16 per share on $105 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.23 per share adjusted loss on $95.3 million in Q4 revenue.

