Technology Sector Update for 02/18/2022: ROKU, INTC, SNAP, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was advancing by 0.23%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up by 0.17%.

Roku (ROKU) was shedding more than 27% in value after it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $0.17, down from $0.49 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ called for a GAAP EPS of $0.04.

Intel (INTC) said it expects full-year 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $76 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect EPS of $3.51 on revenue of $75.48 billion for 2022. Intel was recently down more than 2%.

Snap (SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold shares in the social-media company for a total of $1.04 million, according to a SEC filing. Snap was marginally advancing recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.