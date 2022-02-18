Technology
ROKU

Technology Sector Update for 02/18/2022: ROKU, INTC, SNAP, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was advancing by 0.23%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up by 0.17%.

Roku (ROKU) was shedding more than 27% in value after it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $0.17, down from $0.49 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ called for a GAAP EPS of $0.04.

Intel (INTC) said it expects full-year 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $76 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect EPS of $3.51 on revenue of $75.48 billion for 2022. Intel was recently down more than 2%.

Snap (SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold shares in the social-media company for a total of $1.04 million, according to a SEC filing. Snap was marginally advancing recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROKU INTC SNAP XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular